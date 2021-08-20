WF man accused of grabbing girl from behind at school bus stop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 49-year-old Wichita Falls man is in jail after police say he grabbed

a girl from behind as she was getting off a school bus.

Michael Harlin is charged with unlawful restraint of a person under 17.

Michael Harlin Wichita County Jail booking photo

The girl’s mother reported an attempted abduction Thursday, August 19, 2021, and said the man involved had also walked into her apartment a few days before the attempted abduction.

The girl said she had gotten off her bus in front of Tealwood Apartments with her friend and that her brother and his friend were at the bus stop waiting on her.

She said as they started to walk to her apartment a man grabbed her from behind and she began to cry, but was able to kick him in his knee with her right heel, causing him to let go of her.

She ran to her brother and friends and they all ran to her apartment.

She said she recognized him as the same man who came into their apartment, and that he was wearing the same clothes.

Police say the other three kids gave them the same details.

They checked records and found that officers had been dispatched to the apartment on Monday about the man coming in the apartment, and identified him as Harlin.