WF man allegedly assaulted terminally ill father

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been indicted in connection with the alleged assault of his terminally ill father.

Steven Green, 37, is now indicted for injury to an elderly or disabled person.

He was arrested in August on Bonny Circle after police received calls from family members. Officers said after some persuading green allowed them to handcuff him while they questioned the family members.

They told officers that Green did not live there but let himself into the home after sleeping outside in his truck. The mother told officers he came into her bedroom and began yelling at her, and they went outside where he began chest bumping her, knocking her into a motorcycle. Then his father said Green began yelling at him and jabbing and pushing him. Police said the father is 65 years old and terminally ill, weighing about 100 pounds.

Green was also charged with criminal trespass because he had previously been barred from the residence.

Last October he was placed on probation for assault of a public servant.