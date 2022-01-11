WF man allegedly stabs man over refusal to stop playing video games

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 17-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with aggravated assault with a steak knife that police say was sparked by his refusal to stop playing a video game.

According to records, Anthony Brimage was arrested Monday night at Fountain Gate Apartments on Barnett Road.

Wichita County Jail

Police found the male victim who lives with Brimage outside with a deep stab wound exposing the muscle of his left thigh. They said they found blood spattered all over the living room.

A witness says she and the victim were in the bedroom watching tv and asked Brimage to quit yelling and screaming at the video game in the living room, and he refused.

Then the victim heard the television crash to the floor and said he went in and confronted Brimage who came into the kitchen and grabbed a knife and stabbed him.

The victim told police he had earlier come home from the store and asked Brimage to help bring groceries in and Brimage just kept playing and yelling at his video game.

He said later when he tried to stop Brimage from wrecking the tv, Brimage slugged him before getting the knife.

Police also charged Brimage with resisting and said they tried to tase him but it wasn’t successful.