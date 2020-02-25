WF man allegedly steals social security payments after mother dies, charged with theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 51-year-old Wichita Falls man allegedly began taking his mother’s social security payments out of ATM’S beginning the day she died until her account was depleted.

Michael Belknap was booked for theft on Monday and had bonded out.

Wichita Falls police said Belknap’s mother died on June 20 last year and social security checks were deposited automatically on June 1 and July 1.

Officers said on June 20, Belknap began withdrawing funds from ATM’S through July 22, when the account was depleted.

The credit union said Belknap was not an authorized or joint member on the account.



The credit union stated the U.S. Department of treasury sent notice demanding the funds be returned and the credit union complied, sustaining a loss of $1,276.



Police said video from ATM’S showed Belknap was the person making the withdrawals.



Police said when questioned, Belknap admitted withdrawing funds from his dead mother’ account for is own benefit.

But they said Belknap claimed he had made arrangements to pay back the money to the credit union, a claim the credit union disputed.