WF man arrested again after assault of former girlfriend, steals her puppy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 31-year-old Wichita Falls man has been arrested for the fourth time this year for alleged assaults of his former girlfriend. This time he reportedly stole her puppy during the assault.

Anthony Steine’s latest charges are continuous violence against a family member and violation of a protective order against assaults and stalking.



On Monday night police responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman near east Wichita and Calhoun and taking her puppy.



Officers found a woman there holding a puppy and crying.



Police said she told them she was out walking her new puppy when her ex-boyfriend came up to her yelling, and that he told her not to leave him.



She said he punched her in the face and grabbed her puppy and ran off.



She said she ran after him to get her puppy back, and after a short distance, he put the puppy down and continued running.



She said she did not want to file charges, even though he had recently gotten out of jail for assaulting her in May.



About an hour later police said they got another call that Stein had returned was being aggressive.



Officers said he fled before they got there but an officer found him about a block away.



Steine was last arrested in May when the same woman said he punched and choked her and shoved a knee into her rib, and was arrested in April when police said he punched and choked the woman when she wanted to leave to visit her father on easter.



In February she told police he again choked her when she said she would not get back together, and said he began hitting and kicking her in the face and body and forced her into her car and drove off.

Witnesses said they saw her fall out of the car at the Flying J, and Steine drove off.



Steine also has arrests for assaulting an inmate in jail after a dice game and three for evading arrest, including one in which police said he hit an officer with his car while trying to get away.