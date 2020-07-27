WF man arrested for DWI after his car blocked Taco Bell drive-through

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls man is arrested for DWI after police said customers and employees of a fast-food restaurant said his car was blocking the drive-through line.

Officers who arrived at the Taco Bell on Kemp said David Herzog’s car was stopped in the drive through and he appeared to be intoxicated.

They said when they got him out of his car, his speech was slurred and they could smell alcohol on his breath and in the car.

They said he was unsteady and he admitted drinking but didn’t think he had drunk that much.

An officer said Herzog showed six of the six clues for intoxication, but they did not do the field sobriety test because he was deaf in one ear and it causes him to be unsteady.