WF man arrested for interfering with emergency call after arguing with mother over religious belief changes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman told police officers her son became angry at her for changing her religious beliefs, and he ended up in jail.

Daniel Ortiz, 32, of Burkburnett has been charged with interfering with an emergency call.

Wichita Falls police officers said they went to the 2000 block of Crest Street and the woman there told them she and her son had been arguing over her decision to change her religious beliefs.

She said he got in her face and screamed at her, and she tried to leave but Ortiz blocked the door.

She said she got out her cell phone to call police, and they got in a struggle over it.

Ortiz twisted her hand to force her to let go of the phone.

Then she said he took her phone and some other property and left. The victim went next door to call for police.

Officers said the victim’s daughter was in the room and corroborated her story.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be checked, and when she came home said she found her phone and property, but Ortiz was not located and arrested until Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Ortiz has a pending charge of injury to a child filed in March, 2020.

Burkburnett police officers said in that case, Ortiz’s daughter described being beaten when he got angry, to the point her face would be quote: “all messed up,” and would tell her if the police arrested him, he wouldn’t care because quote: “at least he got to beat me up. “

She also told officers every time Ortiz hurt them, “he tell us to be quite or he’s gonna hurt us again even harder.”

In one incident she said Ortiz got mad at her and poked her in the eyes causing something to quote “break” so she had to go to the hospital.

Police confirmed through medical records she suffered a hemorrhage to the right eye.

They also say a sibling corroborated the victim’s stories.

When questioned in that incident, police officers said Ortiz denied ever hitting his children, but then admitted he should not be around children until he completes anger management sessions.