WF man arrested in connection with burglary at Bahama Bucks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers arrested a suspected burglar near the scene of the crime, with the two stolen safes nearby.

Daz’Juan Johnson is charged with two counts of burglary of a building.

Police officers said early Saturday morning, Oct. 3, a burglar alarm went off at Bahama Bucks on Kemp Blvd.

They found a sliding window on the floor of the business and two safes missing.

When the owner arrived, he showed police video showing a black male pushing in the window, then walking away.

Then the man jumped through the window and looked around, and left again.

Then he returned and jumped back inside and took two metal safes from the office and left.

Officers soon located the suspect in a wooded area nearby and also found the safes in the same area. The suspect was questioned and released because he had a different shirt on than was seen in the video.

After comparing photos to the video, police decided Johnson had pulled off his top shirt after leaving the building, and he was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 6.