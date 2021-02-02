WF man arrested on warrant after allegedly driving while drunk with child in car last year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is arrested on a warrant from last year alleging he drove drunk while taking his young son to school, hitting numerous objects on the way, then falling asleep.

31-year-old David Charles Jones is charged with DWI with a child passenger and leaving the scene of an accident.

The arrest warrant was served on Jones Monday when police were called to Sikes Senter Mall about a theft. The store decided not to press charges.

The arrest affidavit for the DWI states Jones was driving his six-year-old son to school and a witness reported he was in the wrong side of the road and swerving.

Police said he struck several guard rails, a concrete barrier and a telephone pole before arriving at the school.

Officers arrived and said Jones had numerous signs of intoxication, including he did not know where he was, had difficulty walking and had to use his arms for balance and his speech was slurred.

Police said he fell asleep while talking to officers.

He was not arrested then but taken to the hospital due to appearing heavily sedated with an unknown substance.

Police said the child was taken to the school nurse’s office complaining of neck pain.