WF man awaiting second federal sentence on illegal possession of ammunition charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who has already spent 15 years in prison for illegal possession of ammunition is now awaiting his second federal sentence on that charge.

Jackie Sosebee, 55, was found guilty after a trial in federal court in Wichita Falls Tuesday, Jand. 12. Sentencing will be announced on March 24.

Sosebee was sentenced in 2007 to 180 months in prison without parole for possession of ammunition by a felon.

Wichita Falls police officers said around 80 rounds of ammunition were found in his home.

Sosebee has prior arrests for attempted capital murder, aggravated assault, three for illegal possession of firearms or weapons, and his convictions include robbery and burglary.

Last July Sosebee was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend.

The victim told police officers they were in the drive-through line at McDonald’s and he became angry and told her he didn’t want to see her with any other man.

When she got out of the car, she said he pulled up to her and pointed a gun at her saying he was going to kill her.

Police officers said Sosebee pulled up as they were questioning the woman, and a search of his car turned up an ammunition belt and a holster for a handgun.