WF man awaiting trial for murder has new indictments alleging robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man who has been convicted or awaits trial on charges ranging from murder to theft and destruction of a painted horse, now has been indicted for robbery of a Burkburnett man, before his arrest for murder.

32-year-old James Gunter May also has a charge filed after his murder arrest in October for assault of another inmate.

In the robbery in 2019, Burkburnett police said the victim said May, who was a friend, and another man he didn’t know came to his trailer home on Avenue B and he invited them in.

He said a short time later, without reason or warning, May punched him in the face, and blood began gushing from his nose.

He said he tried to fight back but May overpowered him and yelled that he had a gun and would kill the victim unless he let him take his property.

He said he was fearful for his life, so he stopped resisting and let May and the other man take property from his home.

In October, May was charged with the murder of William Wright in August on Hamlin Avenue.

Later in October, he and two inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate, hitting him with their fists until he fell, then continuing to hit him on the ground.

In 2014 May was convicted of the theft of a painted horse statue which was found cut into pieces.

May now has four criminal cases pending, and 20 previous arrests or convictions.