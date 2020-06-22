WF man behind bars after mail theft of more than 30 addresses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 39-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed after cases of mail theft, forgery, and I.D. theft is filed.



Gabriel Roman Hernandez has a federal charge of theft of mail from more than 30 addresses.



His state charges are one count of fraud involving I.D. Theft and four counts of forgery, some involving alleged checks from churches.



According to affidavits, some of the alleged forged checks belonged to churches.



The alleged forgeries and thefts came to light after police were called to the Walmart on Lawrence road last October about a possible forgery.



Police contacted the business that the two checks were listed to and were told the checks totaling about $700 had not been written out to Hernandez.



Police said they found three more checks in his wallet, one to an individual, one from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, and one from Victory Baptist Church.



Both churches denied writing checks out to Hernandez.