WF man booked into jail on murder charge

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was booked into jail today, Jan. 14, on a charge of murder.

The jail log shows James Henderson Jr. was charged for a murder that occurred on Dec. 28, but the arrest affidavit has not yet been filed.

That was the date Evan Aleman died from stab wounds suffered in a fight at O’Brien’s sports pub early in the morning.

Also arrested and charged with murder was Jorge Soto, 38.

His bond is set at $1 million.

Rosendo Espino Jr. was arrested earlier also. His bond is also $1 million.

According to authorities, an employee escorted Aleman outside after a disturbance and Espino reportedly followed him.

Espino first denied being at the bar, but police officers said he had blood on his clothes when they found him walking out of a nearby field.

Espino later admitted to following Aleman outside to fight, but denied stabbing him.

Witnesses and surveillance video show several people possibly involved in the fight outside the bar.

