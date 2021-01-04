WF man charged after allegedly vandalizing woman’s home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Police said a Wichita Falls man said he wanted to cause his child’s mother some pain so he went on a vandalism spree at her residence.

25-year-old Timothy Rojas is charged with criminal mischief causing over $2,500 damage.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Devonshire early New Year’s Day where the two victims showed them a wrecked garage door and broken windows on two vehicles.

The male victim said they heard a noise and he went out and saw Rojas’ truck on top of the crushed garage door that Rojas had rammed.

He said he saw Rojas break a front window of his truck then got back in his own truck and left.

He said Rojas soon came back and used a blunt object to break out the back window and driver side window of the woman’s vehicle parked in front of the house.

Police said they found Rojas’ truck at Henry S. Grace Freeway and Hatton and pulled it over.

They said Rojas had blood on his jacket and hands, and when asked what he had been doing, he said he had just left a friend’s house.

When asked again, they said Rojas told them was mad at his child’s mother and wanted to cause her pain by breaking stuff at her house.

Rojas was found guilty of violating a protective order in 2019 and has previous arrests for aggravated assault-family violence and aggravated assault.