WF man charged after assaulting elderly person

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is accused of assaulting his sister, who is 74.

72-year-old John Doyle is charged with assault family violence and injury to an elderly person.



Police said it happened Friday evening at Sun Valley Apartments.



The victim told officers Doyle threw her to the ground and kicked her in the head.



An officer said the woman was bleeding from her right ear.



Police said when they tried to talk to Doyle, he became angry and had to be restrained and forcibly placed in handcuffs.