WF man charged after firing shots at son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is charged with firing shots at his son after the two began arguing Friday evening in an RV park.

Robert Hurley, 71, is jailed on a $25,000 bond for aggravated assault.

Police said they were called about 5:45 p.m. Friday about shots being fired in the Wichita Bend RV Park at 300 Central Freeway and the shooter was leaving in a gray vehicle.

An officer arrived and stopped a gray Ford Fusion leaving the park.

Hurley was detained for questioning.

Police located the victim in the park and he told them he had asked his father to come to the park to talk and as soon as he arrived they began arguing.

He said his father became very irate and reached into his car and pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and fired one shot into the ground and began arguing again.

He said his father fired another shot at him, then got back in his car, got out again, and fired another round at the ground near the victim’s feet.

He said his father then drove off.

Police said Hurley admitted firing the shots and they found a black .45 caliber handgun under the front seat of his car.