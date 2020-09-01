WF man charged after he assaults common-law wife

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 63-year-old man was arrested after police said he hit his common-law wife with a coffee cup, put her in a headlock, and punched her.

Randy Adams of Wichita Falls is charged with one count of assault causing bodily injury related to family violence.

Police said there was a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Paradise.

When they arrived they said the woman told them she and her common-law husband of two years were inside arguing and he threw a coffee cup at her, hitting her in the head.

She said the altercation moved into the front yard.

Neighbors told officers they saw Adams put the woman in a headlock and then hit her on her chin with his fist.

They said Adams then released her and she called 911.

