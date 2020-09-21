WF man charged after interfering with officers while serving arrest warrant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls police arrest a man charged with interfering with gang task force officers trying to serve an arrest warrant for a registered sex offender.

They also arrest the man named in that warrant.

28-year-old Skyler Wildcat is charged with resisting arrest and interfering with an officer.

Police said they went to the 1300 block of 24th on Friday night to arrest 36-year-old David Delgado for failure to register as a lifetime sex offender.

They said there were people outside and inside the house and they went up to the door and yelled “police!”

They said Wildcat came up to them in an aggressive manner and demanded to know why they were there.

An officer guided Wildcat out of the way and again called for Delgado to come out.

They said they saw Delgado inside and went in and ordered him to stop.

Officers said when they went inside, Wildcat tried to follow them, asking what they were doing there.

An officer pushed Wildcat back again and told him to stay where he was, but said Wildcat again tried to get around him, demanding to talk to the other officers inside.

The officer said he again pushed him back and asked him to stay out and wildcat tried to get inside once again.

The officer then grabbed him and pushed him against a wall and told him he was under arrest and tried to handcuff him.

He said Wildcat resisted and pulled his arms in tight.

The officer did a leg sweep to get him on the ground and got him in handcuffs.

Police also placed Delgado in custody inside the house.

His bond is set at $750,000.