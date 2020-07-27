WF man charged after kicking out woman’s windshield, reaching through hole to choke her

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is accused of kicking out a woman’s windshield, then jumping through the hole to grab his girlfriend by the neck to choke her until she passed out.

42-year-old William Cruthird the Third is charged with assault by choking.

Police said they went to an accident at Loop 11 and Airport Drive on Friday night.

There, they said they found Cruthird who told them a front tire of his pickup had blown out causing him to strike the curb.

Officers noticed he had cuts on his knuckles, shin, and back.

While there, officers were told that Cruthird was a suspect in an assault of his girlfriend.

Police said the girlfriend had been in Cruthird’s pickup when he had the accident.

She called her sister, and her sister said she heard the victim yelling “quit, let me go!”

The sister drove to the scene and when she arrived, the victim jumped out of the truck and got in her sister’s car.

Then they said Cruthird kicked a hole into the windshield, jumped through it headfirst, and began choking the victim.

The women said they finally got Cruthird out of their car and left.

Officers said the victim had marks and injuries consistent with being choked.

They said Cruthird had injuries consistent with being cut with glass or even jumping through a windshield.

Officers said Cruthird claimed his injuries came from punching the bed of his truck.

Cruthird has 22 previous arrests, including 5 for assault and others for evading arrest, abusive language, and resisting arrest.