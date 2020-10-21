WF man charged for burglary of Don Jose restaurant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A convicted burglar jailed for suspicion of numerous recent burglaries of businesses on Kemp Blvd. and elsewhere gets another burglary charge added to his rap sheet.

Daz’Juan Johnson, 26, is now also charged with a burglary in September, 2020, at the restaurant Don Jose. Police officers said they suspect it was the second time he burglarized that business.

Other burglaries he is accused of this month include Bahama Bucks, Kung Fu Kitchen and Golden Chick on Southwest Pkwy.

He is on probation for a conviction for a burglary of Sam’s Dollar Saver in 2018.

Johnson was found in a wooded area near Bahama Bucks on Oct. 3, after an alarm went off. Police said two safes taken from the building were found nearby. He was not arrested until Oct. 7, after police analyzed the surveillance videos.

A cash drawer with about $900 was taken in the Golden Chick burglary.

In the Kung Fu Kitchen theft, surveillance video shows a man forcing open the drive through window, reaching in and taking the cash register drawer. It records him returning a second time to reach in to take an iPad, and then a third time he returns and enters the business to take a second cash drawer.