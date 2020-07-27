WF man charged for DWI after crashing car into house

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is arrested for DWI after police said he crashed his car into a house on Speedway early Monday morning.

Officers said 59-year-old Ted Hill drove his Lexus into the bedroom of a home in the 1600 block of Speedway.



They said the resident was shaken up but not seriously injured.



Officers found a large hole in the wall and said the Lexus was on Speedway facing east with Hill inside.



They had Hill get out and said he was unsteady and could not keep his balance during field sobriety tests, and was taken to the hospital to be checked and to obtain a blood sample.