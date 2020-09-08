WF man charged for money laundering after police find nearly $600,000 in his home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man authorities said was running a marijuana smuggling operation out of his home is indicted for money laundering after almost $600,000 in cash is seized from his home.

Jose Antonio Hernandez, 44, remains jailed on $50,000 bonds and a detainer warrant from immigration and customs

The affidavits stated that last October, DPS special agents put Hernandez under surveillance and it led to his arrest following a transaction of more than 100 pounds of marijuana in Childress County.

Agents did follow up investigations and determined a large scale marijuana distribution operation was being operated from a home and storage building on prairie lace lane, south of Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

An agent obtained permission from Hernandez’s spouse to search the home.

They said they found a safe in the bedroom and obtained a warrant to open it.

Inside, they said they found almost $600,000 in cash they determined to be proceeds of the marijuana operation.

They also seized three baggies of cocaine.