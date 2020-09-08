WF man charged for money laundering after police find nearly $600,000 in his home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man authorities said was running a marijuana smuggling operation out of his home is indicted for money laundering after almost $600,000 in cash is seized from his home.

Jose Antonio Hernandez, 44, remains jailed on $50,000 bonds and a detainer warrant from immigration and customs

The affidavits stated that last October, DPS special agents put Hernandez under surveillance and it led to his arrest following a transaction of more than 100 pounds of marijuana in Childress County.

Agents did follow up investigations and determined a large scale marijuana distribution operation was being operated from a home and storage building on prairie lace lane, south of Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

An agent obtained permission from Hernandez’s spouse to search the home.

They said they found a safe in the bedroom and obtained a warrant to open it.

Inside, they said they found almost $600,000 in cash they determined to be proceeds of the marijuana operation.

They also seized three baggies of cocaine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News