WF man charged after trying to stab ex-wife’s boyfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The ex-husband of a Wichita Falls woman is charged with going to her home and trying to stab her boyfriend as the two fought in the hallway.

40-year-old Jared Golden, also known as “Bubba Golden” is charged with two counts of burglary with the intent to commit another felony.



On Saturday night, police went to the 4700 block of Augusta about a disturbance.

The female victim said Golden is her ex-husband and came into her house without invitation.



The woman’s boyfriend told police he was in the bathroom when he heard Golden’s car revving in the driveway and then heard the woman shouting “get out!” he said he quickly stood up and his head hit the towel rack causing it to fall and make a loud noise.



The woman said Golden thought the boyfriend was breaking things in the bathroom and was headed toward the bathroom when the boyfriend came out and the two began fighting.

The boyfriend said he took Golden to the floor and got on top of him and held him down. The woman said she saw Golden with a knife



And he tried to stab her boyfriend in the back. She said she tried to hold Golden’s hand down so he could not stab him and she was cut on the left hand.

The victims said Golden then squirmed out and ran away.



Police said the boyfriend had three small puncture wounds in the back and a red mark on the left brow.



They said Golden told them he pulled a knife out so the man would get off of him.



In 2004, Golden was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman, and also has an arrest for carrying an illegal weapon, a switchblade or brass knuckles.