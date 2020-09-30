WF man charged with aggravated assault after hitting ex-girlfriend, trying to hit her with rock

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a deputy said he hit his ex-girlfriend numerous time during a dispute in Burkburnett.

Jason Petty, 42, was booked into jail Tuesday, Sept. 29 with a $15,000 bond.

The deputy said when he arrived on scene, in the 400 block of West 5th Street in Burkburnett, the victim told the deput Petty had hit her in the face about six times with his fist. After Petty’s father helped the victim load her possessions in a vehicle, Petty opened the car door and pulled her out and hit her in the face again.

The victim said she fell to the ground, and Petty kicked her in the rib cage and leg.

Petty then picked up a rock and swung it at her, but she was able to dodge out of the way.

Petty was also arrested in July and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses told deputies Petty was threatening people with a bat.