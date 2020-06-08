WF man charged with DWI, hit two cars

A Wichita Falls man is jailed after police said he was driving drunk and hit two cars on his way home, then resisted arrest and threatened an officer.

45-year-old Jason Winge charged with six separate charges, including DWI, leaving the scene, retaliation and resisting arrest.



On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., police were called to an accident at Tanglewood and Seymour Highway in which witnesses say a black Toyota tundra hit another vehicle and left the scene.



Another accident was reported in the 4300 block of Ridgemont involving a parked vehicle and the same tundra which left the scene.



Officers found the wrecked tundra on shady lane and say winge was standing next to it in the driveway and put his hands up when they arrived.



They said he told them had been drinking at old town saloon and was pretty drunk and he knew he hit something but he didn’t know what.



An officer attempted to have him perform field tests but said he could not keep his balance.



When officers took him to the hospital to be checked, they say he kept trying to pull away and tried to hit him in the head.



An officer also said Winge told the officer when the left there he would take the officer’s computer and hit him in the head with it, then take his gun and shoot him straight in the throat.



In 2017 Winge was arrested for alleged DWI in which a black Toyota pickup hit another pickup.

That charge was later dismissed.