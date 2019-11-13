WF man charged with indecency with child by sexual contact

Breaking News
William Jack Craig is indicted by the grand jury for two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and two counts of indecency with a child.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 35-year-old Wichita Falls man has been indicted for allegedly assaulting and molesting two young girls.

The older girl came forward to say something bad had happened a long time ago when they lived at sun valley apartments.

Police put the time frame of alleged incidents involving the older girl of between 2011 and 2015.

She said it happened twice, and Craig warned her not to tell anyone.

The girl said she kept it a secret until Craig tried to do it to her younger sister last January at a different location. She then told her mother.

Police said Craig denied the allegations and said the girls were deceitful and good liars.

