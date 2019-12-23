WF man charged with injury to disabled person

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is jailed after being charged with hitting his father who is a double amputee confined to a wheelchair.

Bradley Martin is charged with injury to a disabled person.



Police said the assault happened Sunday night in the 1200 block of Broad.

The 57-year-old victim said he was coming into a room when his son got angry at him because he had rolled over his son’s clothes on the floor.



The victim said he apologized, even though he said his son always leaves his clothes on the floor.



He said when he turned around his son backhanded him in the face.



Police said Martin is about six feet tall with a large build.



Martin has numerous arrests for drug related charges and violation of probation or parole.



They include one arrest in 2010 in which police say he and two women had meth valued at $100,000.