WF man charged with sexual indecency with 2-year-old girl

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for alleged sexual indecency with a 2-year-old girl in late 2017.

A charge of indecency by sexual contact was filed Wednesday on Michael Gage, 30. His bond is set at $25,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, polices officer got a report about possible sexual abuse on Dec. 28, 2017, at a home on Lucille Avenue.

Officers said a family member said he walked into the living room about 11 p.m. he night before, and the child was on Gage’s lap and Gage’s pants were unzipped. He said Gage jumped up quickly and turned away.

Police officers questioned Gage and he denied the accusation, saying he had agreed to babysit and was watching television when the other person walked in and startled him.

Police officers said DNA tests showed male DNA was detected on the child’s hands, but results were inconclusive on whether the DNA was Gage’s.