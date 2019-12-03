WF man charged with stealing mother’s car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man arrested in 2017 for allegedly recording and sending video of his mother nude is now charged with stealing her car.

32-year-old Jonathan Helms was arrested early Friday morning on Longview street.



His mother told officers she used to allow helms to drive her car but had not him for more than two years.

She said she had left her keys out on a counter, and found her car missing.



Police said helms told them he wanted the car to go visit a friend.

In 2017 Helms was arrested and charged with improper recording. Police said his mother told them he came into the bathroom while she was taking a bath and started taking a video of her.



Shortly after this, police say the woman’s daughter called her and said she had received a video of her in the bathtub.

That charge was dismissed in 2018 when helms agreed to plead to a lesser charge of the promotion of obscene material.



In September he was charged with assault family violence.

Records show his mother was granted a protective order in 2017.