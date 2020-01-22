WF man convicted of aggravated sexual assault of child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a 12-year-old female in May 2019.

Jason Lee Evartt, 39, was arrested in November and bond was set at $50,000. He remains jailed.

The Wichita Falls Crimes Against Children unit began investigating in August. The female victim was interviewed at Patsy’s House.

According to the victim, she was watching a movie at her mother’s house while her mother was at work, when Evartt came in and sexually assaulted her.

The victim said Evartt never spoke except after the assault, when he warned her not to tell anyone.

Evartt has two previous convictions for assault of family members, seven arrests for burglary or theft with two convictions, and a conviction for injury to a child in Waco in 2007.

He was arrested in 2000 for indecency with a child in Wichita Falls, when a seven-year-old child told investigators with Child Protective Services that Evartt had been molesting her for four years.

Evartt was not convicted on that charge.