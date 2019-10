AMARILLO (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is dead following an early morning wreck in Amarillo on Monday.

Amarillo police said 23-year-old Shawn Miller was driving early Monday morning when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a steel electrical transmission pole.



Authorities said the vehicle then continued rolling about half a block before stopping.



Authorities also said speed was a factor in the crash.