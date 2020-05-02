1  of  4
WF man drowns at Lake Arrowhead Friday afternoon

Local News
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25-year-old Wichita Falls man drowned Friday afternoon at Lake Arrowhead after events the Lake Arrowhead Fire Chief said happened very quickly.

It happened 3:30 p.m. off Crow Trace Drive on the north end of the lake near the dam.

Chief Mike Hall said a blow-up intertube floated out in the lake from shore, and the man swam after it.

He said just before the man reached the tube, he called out for help, and then went under. The man’s body was recovered two hours later around 5:30 p.m.

Hall said Lake Arrowhead Ranch Estates also responded as well as Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety and game wardens among others.

He also said this drowning victim and his family are in their prayers.

