WF man faces charges after saying he doesn’t stop for police because they ‘kill people’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who says he doesn’t stop for police because they kill people has been arrested a second time in about a month for fleeing from Wichita Falls police officers.

37-year old Micah Jones was first stopped Aug. 11 after police officers tried to stop a reported stolen Ford Aerostar van on Northwest Freeway.

The driver sped up and led officers out of the city, through Burkburnett and across the red river, where a Wichita County deputy’s pit maneuver brought it to a stop.

Jones was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries, and police officers said he told them he didn’t stop because “police kill people.”

Jones was apparently released after treatment, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, for that charge and two others.

On Wednesday Sept. 16, police officers said they spotted Jones on foot at Maurine Street and Central Freeway, and pulled in front of him with the overhead lights flashing.

Police officers said Jones took off running north across the access road and the four lanes of Central Freeway where he was caught and put in custody on the embankment.