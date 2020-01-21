WF man faces numerous family violence charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested again on assault family violence charges for incidents in August and December involving alleged assaults of a woman and breaking windows.

Jake Kyle, 33, has two charges of assault of a family member, on August 20 and December 12, also a charge of criminal mischief and a charge of obstruction.

In the alleged August incident, a woman told police Kyle was her boyfriend, and had passed out drunk on the couch and she found messages in his phone from another woman showing he had cheated on her.

She said when she confronted him he grabbed her and threw her around and punched her twice in the right eye.

Police said the victim had a knot above her eye and swelling on her eyelid, later bruises were seen in photos of her arm.

Police said Kyle denied ever touching the victim.

A charge of criminal mischief was filed for an alleged incident on September 8 when the woman called to report her ex-boyfriend, Kyle, was breaking her bedroom window.

When an officer arrived he said Kyle was leaving the scene and officers stopped him.

They said his hands were bleeding and he could not give an explanation for the wounds.

The next day, the woman said she noticed the front windshield of her BMW was damaged.

Police sais it appeared a beer bottle had been thrown at it previously and there was new damage which required it to be replaced.

An officer questioned Kyle again and said he then admitted breaking the bedroom window but did not admit to damaging the windshield.

In the December incident, police said a woman said Kyle, her ex-husband, drove to her house on 35th St. and was intoxicated and cussing at her for filing reports on him.

She said he was grabbing at her crotch area and calling her derogatory names in front of their two young children, and she tried to slap him in the face.

She said Kyle grabbed her and threw her against his truck, then threw her into a bushy tree, causing cuts and one branch went into her ear.

Police said when the arrived, Kyle told the woman to tell them everything was fine because he didn’t want to go back to prison for assaulting her again.

Kyle has five arrests dating back to 2004 for family violence or assault in addition to terroristic threats, violation of protective orders and child endangerment.