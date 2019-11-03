WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to a child.

Joseph Gene Smith, 51, was placed on two years probation in 30th District Court.

The sentence is deferred, meaning if he successfully completes his term, his record will be clean.

Smith was arrested in October of last year although police officer said the injuries occurred in 2015.

On June 12, 2015, police officers and CPS investigators were called to Camp Fire Summer Camp to check suspicious injuries to a 9-year-old boy.

Counselors said they noticed bruises on the boy while he was swimming.

The camp nurse then examined him and police were called.

The boy and his sibling told investigators they had to be home at 8 p.m. each night, and when the victim got home at 9 p.m., Smith got angry and took him into a bedroom and spanked him with a belt. The boy said he was squirming and moving and got hit on the stomach, shoulder and legs.

He was taken to United Regional where his injuries were described as acute and some were in various stages of healing.

Police officers said Smith admitted using a belt to punish the boy and said he was furious and worried that something had happened to the boy when he was late.