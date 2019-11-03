WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to a child.

Joseph Gene Smith, 51, was placed on two years probation in 30th District Court.

The sentence is deferred, meaning if he successfully completes his term, his record will be clean.

Smith was arrested in October of last year although police officer said the injuries occurred in 2015.

On June 12, 2015, police officers and CPS investigators were called to Camp Fire Summer Camp to check suspicious injuries to a 9-year-old boy.

Counselors said they noticed bruises on the boy while he was swimming.

The camp nurse then examined him and police were called.

The boy and his sibling told investigators they had to be home at 8 p.m. each night, and when the victim got home at 9 p.m., Smith got angry and took him into a bedroom and spanked him with a belt. The boy said he was squirming and moving and got hit on the stomach, shoulder and legs.

He was taken to United Regional where his injuries were described as acute and some were in various stages of healing.

Police officers said Smith admitted using a belt to punish the boy and said he was furious and worried that something had happened to the boy when he was late.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fleeks' murder trial given new date

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fleeks' murder trial given new date"

WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child"

WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail"

Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant"

Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade"

Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary"

Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones"

Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign"

Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital"

LSC Conference 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSC Conference 4"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Rakuten"

Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local organ donors save combined 14 lives in past year"