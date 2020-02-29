WF man has kidnapping charges dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been sentenced for several charges but had his most serious charge, kidnapping, dismissed Thursday.

Jeremiah Gary, 25, was arrested in 2017 with two other suspects and charged with tying up a man to a post and threatening him with death and dismemberment if he didn’t pay a drug debt.

The victim said the three people took him into a shop behind the house and tied his hands with zip ties and taped his mouth with duct tape.

They said they threatened to kill him and cut off his fingers and he was tied to a post and several hours later he was released on condition he hand over items to pay his debt.

Once he gave them items, he said he escaped and called police.

Charges were not prosecuted against a female suspect, but kidnapping charges against the resident of the home are still pending.

Less than a year later, Gary was rearrested for three counts of car burglary and sentenced Wednesday.