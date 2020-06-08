WF man in custody after breaking into home, falling through roof

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man was taken into custody after police said he broke into a home and hid in the attic before he fell through the roof late Sunday night.

Sergeant Adam Maloney said they were called by the owner of a home at 1704 Avalon Place about a man with a shotgun breaking into his home.

Officials said the man who broke into the home was 25-year-old Raymond Alaniz.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they secured the perimeter, but called in the SWAT team due to there being a shotgun in the home, and officers could hear Alaniz still inside the house.

SWAT kicked in the door and observed the shotgun on the ground in the garage with evidence that Alaniz went into the attic.



Officials said the SWAT team was unsuccessful with negotiation techniques and cleared the home with a video robot, and did not see any movement.



Officials said Alaniz was hiding in the attic when he fell through the ceiling and the officers in the room below apprehended him.



According to the WFPD, Alaniz will be charged with bulgary of a habitation.