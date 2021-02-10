WF man indicted after allegedly biting police officer, resisting arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 37-year-old man is indicted for assault of a police officer after an incident last May when police officers said he bit a Wichita Falls police officer trying to restrain him after another officer’s attempt to tase him had no effect.

Willie Hernandez was charged with the assault of an officer and two counts of resisting arrest and DWI.

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of 30th Street about a fight.

When they arrived, they said Hernandez was moving toward his ex-girlfriend and was told to stop but kept going.

An officer then grabbed Hernandez and the other officer said Hernandez turned around and raised his fist and began to push the first officer.

The second officer then fired his taser into hHrnandez’ back but said it had no effect at all.

The officer then pulled Hernandez off the first officer and began struggling with him.

Police said the first officer attempted to restrain Hernandez and was bitten in the right arm, causing blood to flow.

Then, three officers eventually restrained hHrnandez.

Police said Hernandez has a history of violent assault against law officers and was convicted of aggravated assault of an officer in Baylor County.