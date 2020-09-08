WF man indicted for multiple burglaries at Sam’s Dollar Saver

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man gets indicted on five counts for the alleged burglary of the same business.

Daniel Almanza is accused of burglarizing the same store four nights in a row in May.

Police said he denied consecutive break-ins because he would have needed to rest in between break-ins, despite video surveillance and other evidence they say backs up the charges.

Police said the owner of Sam’s Dollar Saver on Holliday reported burglaries on four consecutive nights, from May 12 to May 15.

Total merchandise and cash reported taken in those thefts, plus another on June 5, when he was arrested, was more than $5,500.

The first four burglaries were reported on May 15, when police said a camera recorded a man in the store looking directly at the camera.

Police said entry into the business was made through a hole in the west side that was about 1 foot by 8 inches.

On May 12 the owner reported money from slot machines, BIC lighters, cigars, and cigarettes totaling $1,110 were taken.

The next night he said cash, a set of scales and cigarettes totaling $875.

The night after that cash and cigarettes totaling $550 and the fourth night, cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes totaling $790.

The day after the last break-in, officers located Almanza, who matched the man in the video and lived nearby, and at 5′ 6″ and 140 pounds, they say was small enough to fit through the hole.

They questioned him and said he told them whenever he bought items at the store, the owner would throw his money on the floor, so he would go in at night to get it back.

He said he would only take cash and paraphernalia, which he described as anything without a barcode.

And when asked if he had gone in four nights in a row, he said no, because he had to rest in between break-ins. And they said he told them he has blackouts sometimes and wakes up to find unknown items around him.

Then on June 6, as this investigation was underway, a burglar alarm went off in the store at about 3:45 a.m. And police detained Almanza on the scene and found surveillance video of the suspect inside the store again.

The owner reported another $2,200 in cash and merchandise was taken.