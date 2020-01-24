WF man indicted for allegedly stealing scratch off tickets, attempting to redeem the same day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been indicted for burglary and claiming lottery tickets by fraud after he allegedly stole lottery tickets from a convenience store and redeemed them a few hours later at another store.

According to authorities, Byron Hakeem Locke, Jr., 30, broke into the Quick Stop convenience store on Holliday Road in September 2019 and took multiple rolls of lottery scratch off tickets.

The Texas Lottery Commission notified police of several locations where the stolen tickets were redeemed or scanned and rejected.

Less than three hours after the tickets were stolen, some of them were redeemed for $300 at a local Dollar Store.

Authorities compared surveillance video from Quick Stop to that of the Dollar Store and discovered the suspect in each video to be wearing the same clothes

Witnesses later identified the suspect as Locke.

Locke has a long criminal history, with ten arrests dating back to 2007. He was arrested five times in 2019 alone, three of which happened within three months of each other.

Locke was arrested Sept. 14, 2019 and released from jail 10 days later.

He was arrested again Nov. 2, 2019 for drug possession and released the next day.

Locke was arrested a third time Nov. 18, 2019, again for drug possession.