WF man indicted for taking pictures up women’s dresses with cell phone at Walmart

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Grand Jury has indicted a Wichita Falls man in connection with an incident in September when police officers said he was using his phone to record under women’s dresses in a Walmart.

Anthony Brown, 33, is charged with improper visual recording.

Police officers said a security officer at Walmart on Lawrence Road told them he had been observing a man in the store using his phone to record inappropriate videos of women.

He told them he had put the man under surveillance when he entered the store because he had caught him doing it in the past.

Police officers watched the store security video and said Brown would walk close to a woman and put his phone under her dress.

Officers said when they asked Brown what he had been doing he told them he was taking pictures that he shouldn’t have been and he was sorry.

Police officers found one of the victims and she told them she was unaware Brown had photographed her and she felt her privacy was violated, and she wanted to press charges.