WF man indicted on five charges for sexual acts on child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is indicted on five separate charges related to sexual acts on a child.



54-year-old Roy Thomas Mcleran has been jailed on $130,000 in bonds since January 27.

The alleged victim is now in her mid-twenties, and told authorities she had been molested and assaulted by Mcleran beginning at age 11 until she was 22.



She said one of the assaults happened when she had to move into Mcleran’s house because of a debilitating back injury.



She said she was in bed heavily sedated with pain medication when he assaulted her, and also said

another assault happened when she was sick and had to stay home from school and another happened when she had pneumonia.



Police said Mcleran admitted sexually assaulting the victim, he denied she was as young as she claimed when the assaults began, and claimed it didn’t happen exactly how she described.