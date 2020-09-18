WF man indicted on sexual assault, indecency with child charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and registered sex offender has been indicted on six counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child for alleged incidents with a 7-year-old boy last year.

Trevor Sells, 31, was arrested in August 2020.

The incidents allegedly occurred May 2020 in a home in the 1700 block of Pearl Avenue.

A forensic interview of the child revealed numerous alleged incidents of abuse, molesting and assault in different locations of the home on the same day.

Court records showed Sells was charged with failure to register as a sex offender in 2011 and had probation for aggravated sexual assault revoked in 2008, and he was sentenced to 10 months in prison.