WF man indicted on 3 charges in connection ton June standoff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is indicted on two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant and one charge of burglary with intent to commit another felony in connection with a standoff in June in which officers said he fired multiple shots.

Steven Kain Oliver, 23, was jailed on a $75,000 bond on June 6 and released on June 28.

Police officers said on June 6 just before 11 p.m. a man forced his way into a home and pointed a gun at a woman after she refused to give him meth.

When officers approached the home, they said they heard a man telling them not to open the door and then multiple rounds were fired out of the door.

Police officers set up a perimeter and attempted to make contact with the man later identified as Steven Oliver.

About 20 minutes later officers took him into custody.