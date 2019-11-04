WF man involved in high-speed chase, charged with evading arrest, theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 53-year-old Wichita Falls man who is charged with leading officers on a high-speed chase for more than an hour last summer, including going the wrong way on Kell, is rearrested in Archer County on a new evading charge.

Jimmy Dean Andrews, whose address is listed as the wayfarer motel, was booked in the Archer County Jail this morning on new charges of evading arrest and theft over $30,000.

Back on July 30, police and deputies said they pursued Andrews for more than 30 miles around Wichita Falls before a deputy stopped his pickup on Central Freeway with a pit maneuver.



Deputies said as another deputy was trying to box him in, Andrews rammed his vehicle into the patrol car.

The chase was recorded by several bystanders as it wound around the city.

Andrews was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault of an officer, burglary, and theft.

Andrews was released on bail on Sept. 17, and on October 14 he was arrested on assault family violence.



Police said he was at a bar on Iowa Park Road and got in an argument and choked a woman.

A year before his July chase arrest, he was charged with 11 crimes in Wichita County and Archer County.

Arrests dating to 1985 include assaults, aggravated robberies, evading arrest, and burglary.