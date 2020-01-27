WF man involved in marijuana mailing scheme sentenced to federal prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man will spend a little more than four years in a Louisiana federal prison for a marijuana distributing scheme using U.S. mail.

Chad Anthony Ray, 31, was convicted in the Wichita Falls Federal Courthouse in November 2019 and was sentenced to 50 months in a federal prison Monday.

The court did not impose a fine because officials said Ray does not have future earning capacity.

Ray is the sixth man convicted on federal charges of distributing marijuana through the mail, from Oregon to Wichita Falls in 2015 and 2016.

Federal prosecutors said Ray and his six co-conspirators shipped marijuana through the U.S. mail from Oregon to Wichita Falls.

According to authorities, more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana was mailed in 443 priority mail parcels to Wichita Falls, Henrietta and Iowa Park over an 18 month period.

Investigators said the conspirators tracked their packages and repackaged the marijuana for sale.

Prosecutors told jurors Ray received 29 packages at his home on Collins Avenue.

Five other defendants pleaded guilty rather than go to trial, and a sixth at last report is still at large.