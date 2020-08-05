WF man jailed on $2 million bond on 20 sealed indictments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Wichita Falls man is jailed on a total of $2 million bonds for 20 counts of inducing sexual performance of a child under 14.

Details are not available because the indictments remain sealed.

Michael Keith Malone was booked into Wichita County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

14 of the allegations are listed as occurring on February 28, 2018, five on May 19, 2018, and one on February 18, 2018.

Bond on each charge is $100,000.

Malone’s arrest record lists an arrest in November of 2013 for criminal mischief involving slashed tires, which was later dismissed, and one for possession of marijuana in June of 2018.

