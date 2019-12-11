WF man jailed on 20 counts of possession of child pornography

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on $200,000 total bonds for 20 counts of possession or promotion of child pornography.

Danny Lynn Morton, 32, was booked into Wichita County Jail on Monday.

Wichita Falls police said a search warrant was served back in January after an investigation began in late 2016.

They said it then took many months after sending off multiple terabytes of data to get it all decoded and organized for the arrest.

No warrant is on file at the County Odyssey website at the time of publication.

Morton had bonds of $10,000 set on each count.