WF man marries another woman, charged with bigamy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man said he assumed his first wife had filed for divorce when he married a second woman last January.

Billy Don Landrum is now charged with bigamy.



Police said they were called by the second wife who said she and Landrum were married in Wichita Falls on January 14.

She said two days later she learned her new husband was also married to another woman in 2013.



Police said Landrum admitted he was married to the other woman and he had never even filed for a divorce. He said he assumed his first wife had filed, though he was never served with the notice.



The previous wife said she was still married to Landrum and never filed for divorce because she couldn’t afford to.

Police said Landrum reported being harassed by his new wife in July, and called her his wife in the report.

Bigamy is a third-degree felony in Texas with a maximum 10-year sentence and $10,000 fine.