WF man marries another woman, charged with bigamy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man said he assumed his first wife had filed for divorce when he married a second woman last January.

Billy Don Landrum is now charged with bigamy.

Police said they were called by the second wife who said she and Landrum were married in Wichita Falls on January 14.

She said two days later she learned her new husband was also married to another woman in 2013.

Police said Landrum admitted he was married to the other woman and he had never even filed for a divorce. He said he assumed his first wife had filed, though he was never served with the notice.

The previous wife said she was still married to Landrum and never filed for divorce because she couldn’t afford to.

Police said Landrum reported being harassed by his new wife in July, and called her his wife in the report.

Bigamy is a third-degree felony in Texas with a maximum 10-year sentence and $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Swinburne stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swinburne stabbing"

Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary"

Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock"

Brothers dream of helping revitalize Lake Wichita with homemade bricks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brothers dream of helping revitalize Lake Wichita with homemade bricks"

What The Tech: too many subscriptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: too many subscriptions"

Car shop owner shares winter prep tips for drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car shop owner shares winter prep tips for drivers"

Nonprofit advocates 21 acts of kindness, inclusion for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit advocates 21 acts of kindness, inclusion for Down Syndrome Awareness Month"

Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock"

WF man probation extended after child endangerment, abandonment charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man probation extended after child endangerment, abandonment charges"

Bowie police seek woman responsible for arson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie police seek woman responsible for arson"

Wichita Co. Veteran Service Office providing services under new staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Veteran Service Office providing services under new staff"

Coffee with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a purpose"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News