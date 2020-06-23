WF man pleads guilty after allegedly stealing ex-girlfriends wedding ring, other jewelry

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is sentenced after he pleads guilty to stealing and pawning his ex-girlfriend’s wedding ring and other jewelry.



43-year-old Kurtis Chandler received five years probation for burglary of a habitation.



In December the victim told police she saw her stolen wedding set for sale at a pawn shop.



Police said records showed Chandler had sold the ring set, and that Chandler

had sold more stolen rings on three other dates.



The victim told officers she believed Chandler had been coming into her home and taking items.



Officers said they placed holds at the pawnshop on all but one ring that had already been sold.



Before his arrest for burglary, Chandler had been charged with trespassing when police said a witness saw him leaving the victim’s house and police found him in front of a pawn shop.



Police said Chandler said she had given him permission to go in her house to check on her dogs, which the victim says was not true.